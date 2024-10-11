"Exposing Treason: JJ Carroll Uncovers Biden's Betrayal"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are going to 'lean in' with our special guest, JJ Carroll. This guy is a total bad-ass! During a 24-year career in the US Border Patrol, he saw exactly what was being implemented against America: Treason. He is the author of the book 'Invaded: The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System'. He now has a 2-part documentary out called 'What is Treason?' Before we bring in JJ, let's watch this:
"I'm going to take you on a journey -- a journey that's going to prove that Joe Biden and his administration are traitors and they have committed treason against America."