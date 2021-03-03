© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Golden Globes Drops 60% on Sunday -- Less Viewers than President Trump's CPAC Speech
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • March 03, 2021
UPDATE: More Than 31 Million Viewers Watched President Trump’s CPAC Speech — Trump Just Crushed the Golden Globes
It was a rough night for the leftists in Hollywood.
The Golden Globes dropped 60% in viewership over the previous year.
Only 5.4 million from one report tuned in to the leftist fest.
But it was even better than we thought!
President Trump had five times the number of viewers as those who tuned into the Golden Globes!
President Trump’s speech at #CPAC2021 eclipsed 31 million live viewers on social media.
Trump hit on a lot of topics Americans care about, but at the top of the list was election integrity. 62% of CPAC attendees agree the election integrity must be at the top of the list of items they believe is most important to fix.
It was a rough night for the leftists in Hollywood.
The Golden Globes dropped 60% in viewership over the previous year.
Only 5.4 million from one report tuned in to the leftist fest.
But it was even better than we thought!
President Trump had five times the number of viewers as those who tuned into the Golden Globes!
President Trump’s speech at #CPAC2021 eclipsed 31 million live viewers on social media.
Trump hit on a lot of topics Americans care about, but at the top of the list was election integrity. 62% of CPAC attendees agree the election integrity must be at the top of the list of items they believe is most important to fix.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.