BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SUFFERING CONSTANT LOSSES, KYIV PUSHES FORWARD ON SOUTHERN FRONTLINES
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • August 15, 2023

SUFFERING CONSTANT LOSSES, KYIV PUSHES FORWARD ON SOUTHERN FRONTLINES

In response to another Ukrainian attempt to hit the Crimean Bridge, Russian missiles struck Ukrainian ports. In its turn, the Ukrainian military continues attempts to push through the Russian defenses on the fronts with varying success.

On August 12, the Ukrainian military again targeted the Crimean Peninsula with drones. In total, 20 unmanned aircraft were destroyed by Russian electronic warfare and air defense means.

The Kiev regime also attempted to launch another missile attack on the Crimean Bridge. Two Ukrainian modified S-200 missiles were intercepted by Russian air defenses and did not cause any damage.

The Russian response was quick. On the night of August 14, Russian missiles and drones struck the port infrastructure and fuel storage sites in the Odessa region. Local residents filmed the failed work of the Ukrainian air defenses, whose missiles fall a few seconds after takeoff.

More targets were struck in the industrial zone of Zaporozhye.

In general, air raid sirens sounded in Kiev, as well as the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Sumy regions.

The Zaporozhye region remains one of the hottest battlefields where the Ukrainian Army is trying to achieve at least some tactical success on the frontlines. All summer long, the Ukrainian military continued bloody attacks on Russian positions. Having suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower, Ukrainian units still have not yet reached the main line of Russian defense in the southern direction.

To the south of Velikaya Novoselka, Ukrainian troops continue to storm Urozhainoe. The main Russian forces were withdrawn from the village, but Russian counterattacks continue. Heavy fighting is going on for the southern part of the village, while Ukrainian forces are in control of the northern streets. On the morning of August 14, Russian gunners destroyed a pontoon ferry, which the Ukrainian military built across the Mokrue Yaly River between Urozhainoe and Staromayorskoe.

Most likely, the ruins of the village will remain in the gray zone in the near future, like the other settlements captured by the Ukrainian army did, since Ukrainian forces are failing to gain footholds there amid heavy Russian fire and constant counterattacks.

In the area of Orekhiv, despite the ongoing Ukrainian attacks, the village of Rabotino remains under full Russian control.

The situation remains tense in the Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces are holding two small bridgeheads near the Antonovsky Bridge and 2 km west of the Cossack Laheri. The Ukrainian military is trying to take control of the road and unite the bridgeheads. Fighting continues in the area of Cossack Laheri and Dachas. Small Ukrainian groups are constantly being transferred across the river by boats, sending reinforcements in and taking the wounded and dead to the Ukrainian western bank. In response, Russian artillery and aviation is striking them.

https://southfront.org/kyiv-pushes-forward-on-southern-frontlines/


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy