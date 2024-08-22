BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOT: Epic Battle against UKR Equipment - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
200 views • 8 months ago

The Drama from Russkaya Konopelka Continues

Here is the SHOT video, part 2 of the Epic battle video, be sure to catch the main battle video, link below:

This morning, we posted footage of a Kiev regime attack on Russkaya Konopelka in the Kursk region, where Russian forces completely decimated the AFU assault using armored vehicles, FPV drones, and artillery.

Ukrainian propagandists tried to spin the video, claiming that friendly fire occurred on the Russian side, but they were soon forced to admit the destruction of Ukrainian forces.

Now, however, SHOT, citing a source, reports that mercenaries from the American PMC Forward Observation Group were eliminated in the Kursk region during a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Russkaya Konopelka. The exact number of casualties among the American PMC is still being clarified.

Part 1 of the Epic Battle, if you missed it:  https://www.brighteon.com/ab8a0946-3625-446e-b1c7-c8bc995c9b25

Adding other news:

Ukraine attacked the "Kavkaz" port in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai. A "Neptune" missile hit the rail ferry "Conro Trader." There is currently a fire at the port.

The attack was presumably carried out from the Odessa region.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy