Cider Sunday Ciderboys Raspberry Smash Hard Cider 4.25/5

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A bit sweet for me but still an excellent and well crafted cider out of Wisconsin.She runs 5.0 ABV no IBUs and the BME SRM is a solid 4.
A nice smooth easy drinker for a warm afternoon or just as a change of pace.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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