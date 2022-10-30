Create New Account
Police refuse to do their job at Boyatt Pharmacy Vaccine Centre.
Police refuse to do their job at Boyatt Pharmacy Vaccine Centre in Eastleigh on the 25.10.2022.


The vaccine centre were not giving informed consent to their patients, which is a legal requirement.


The police sergeant blindly overlooked this fact and said "Without fully reviewing the evidence, I'm fully satisfied no crime has taken place"

politicsvaccinepolicecovid

