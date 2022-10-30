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Police refuse to do their job at Boyatt Pharmacy Vaccine Centre in Eastleigh on the 25.10.2022.
The vaccine centre were not giving informed consent to their patients, which is a legal requirement.
The police sergeant blindly overlooked this fact and said "Without fully reviewing the evidence, I'm fully satisfied no crime has taken place"