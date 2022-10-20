European Union BLASTS Pfizer For Hiding Data

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Oct 20, 2022 Here in the United States we may treat Big Pharma with kid gloves, delivering only slaps on the wrist for even the industry’s most egregious crimes against humanity, but that’s not the case in Europe. Recently some members of the European Parliament have raised serious questions about the COVID vaccines – specifically the information provided about vaccines’ effectiveness and side effects, and it appears these European political figures are serious about challenging the corruption that rots to the very core of the pharmaceutical industry. Jimmy and America’s Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the backbone demonstrated by EU pols and why no domestic elected official will ever challenge Big Pharma. Here in the United States we may treat Big Pharma with kid gloves, delivering only slaps on the wrist for even the industry’s most egregious crimes against humanity, but that’s not the case in Europe. Recently some members of the European Parliament have raised serious questions about the COVID vaccines – specifically the information provided about vaccines’ effectiveness and side effects, and it appears these European political figures are serious about challenging the corruption that rots to the very core of the pharmaceutical industry. Jimmy and America’s Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the backbone demonstrated by EU pols and why no domestic elected official will ever challenge Big Pharma. Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/ Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.Show less

4.2KDislikeShare DownloadThanks