Russia Ukraine Updates
Dec 26, 2022
Read reference thread here :
https://twitter.com/davidzweig/status/1607378386338340867?t=g3HZqnIlvLB-dbLlu9vIjQ&s=19
The latest Twitter Files show that the government told Twitter to censor criticism of the mRNA vaccines.
First they push this worthless shot on people, then censor the doctors who question it.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22gzju-twitter-files-covid-special-propoganda-exposed.html
