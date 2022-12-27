Russia Ukraine Updates





Dec 26, 2022





Read reference thread here :

https://twitter.com/davidzweig/status/1607378386338340867?t=g3HZqnIlvLB-dbLlu9vIjQ&s=19





The latest Twitter Files show that the government told Twitter to censor criticism of the mRNA vaccines.





First they push this worthless shot on people, then censor the doctors who question it.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22gzju-twitter-files-covid-special-propoganda-exposed.html



