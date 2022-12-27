Create New Account
Twitter files Covid Special propoganda exposed
Russia Ukraine Updates


Dec 26, 2022


Read reference thread here :

https://twitter.com/davidzweig/status/1607378386338340867?t=g3HZqnIlvLB-dbLlu9vIjQ&s=19


The latest Twitter Files show that the government told Twitter to censor criticism of the mRNA vaccines.


First they push this worthless shot on people, then censor the doctors who question it.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v22gzju-twitter-files-covid-special-propoganda-exposed.html


censorshipcurrent eventsvaccinepropagandaspecialdoctorscriticismjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidmrnaexposing eviltwitter files

