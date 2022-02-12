Chayil Warrior Parashah - buy as long as you can (R'eih - See)

What does it mean to buy? How can we buy something from Him? = it means to seek diligently with purpose

- What to buy? Wine, milk and gold!

- Wine = joy

- Milk = to be satisfied, food (fed up), health! Wealth! Feeds our soul with shalom, with freedom, keeps us healthy mentaly and physically

- Gold = the Torah, Knoledge, Wisdomed, Understanding

- Where do we geht Knowledge and Wisdom?  in the Torah through the Ruach; we need the Ruach to teach us, to give us revelation, to change our hearts and our minds

- Why gold purified by fire? The Torah purified by fire, it is the Truth, it will allways be truh, no matter how you test it, il will rezist to all wisdom and knowledge against it; it existed before we were created

- Yeshua is the living Torah, it’s is nature,it’s his caracter

- We also need to become gold! Actually we are gold, because we are a part from Abba, but we need to be purified by fire, to be tested…first by the fire of His Word

- Result: we become pure gold, in it’s purest form