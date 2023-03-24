DIRECT CONFLICT BETWEEN IRAN & USA BREAKING OUT?*CHINATOWN FIRE INJURES 10*TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1639367844516200450 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1639374276015841284 https://twitter.com/clashreport/status/1639382728004050944 https://twitter.com/UKR_Report/status/1639368841502310404 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/over-110-billion-deposits-dumped-small-banks-saw-biggest-weekly-outflow-ever-svb-collapsed https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1639281025531490311 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1639364868707958784 https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/its-getting-real-unease-over-banking-sector-turmoil-spurs-huge-demand-precious-metals https://twitter.com/RoyalIntel_/status/1639375598404481024 https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1639370537611788290 https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1639367994781343744 https://twitter.com/WarGonza12/status/1639364174966046723 https://mtic.us/mexico-finally-applies-to-join-brics-super-economy-equals-brics-status/ https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1639366822288818177 https://twitter.com/IntellabQuds/status/1639366212025999360 https://twitter.com/AhmadAlhameela/status/1639362838937362432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/chinatown-mott-street-fire-injures-10-including-8-firefighters/ https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1639343947351748608 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1639369829718138880

