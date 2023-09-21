Ray Epps Part of a Plot to Encourage MAGA to Invade the Capitol??

Ray Epps is finally charged by the DOJ with a tiny misdemeanor charge regarding the January 6 capitol riot, but how does that square with the fact that proud boy Enrique Tarrio was given 22 years when he wasn't even at the capitol, and those that merely trespassed are being given multiple years. How was not possible, nay, even likely, that he was part of a plot to encourage Maga supporters to invade the capital so the Democrats would have a club two wheeled and smash the public over the head with. #rayepps #capitolriot #DOJ #conspiracy MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

