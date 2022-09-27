Russell 'Texas' Bentley - I Don't Always VOTE, But When I Do... I VOTE TO CHANGE THE WORLD!!! - 092722

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I don't always vote, but when I do... I VOTE TO CHANGE THE WORLD!!!
THANKS to my new secret comrade, codename "Chiburashka" for filming and editing the vid!
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Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1