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Chemtrail Sprayplanes - clip from Geoengineering Watch
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244 views • December 13, 2020
We see them overhead nearly every day delivering hazy skies in place of the natural blue that people my age grew up with. I am occasionally surprised to find that rare dude with eyes that cannot see.
Check out this clip. Go to https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ for extensive evidence. The pollution output from regular folks is a drop in the bucket to the toxic nano-particles these guys pump out every day.
Check out this clip. Go to https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ for extensive evidence. The pollution output from regular folks is a drop in the bucket to the toxic nano-particles these guys pump out every day.
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