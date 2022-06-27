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ANONYMOUS WARNING ! YOUR SAND TURNS BACK TO DUST IT DOES
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82 views • June 27, 2022
VIDEO ORIGINALLY AIRED
OVER ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL
NOVEMBER 30, 2020
AT THE TIME I DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEANING OF IT
I WAS JUST DOING AS DAD TOLD ME
FOLLOWING IN FAITH PUTTING THAT FAITH TO WORK
THEN LESS THAN 3 MONTHS LATER THE NUCLEAR AGREEMENT EXPIRED AN FELL APART
AND EXACTLY A YEAR LATER WHEN HE HAD ME FOLLOW MY FAITH AGAIN I UNDERSTAND THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS VIDEO
A BARE METAL MASK HE SAID BACKDROPED BY TREES HE INSTRUCTED.. .
TO CALL A BEAR OUTA THE WOODS TO MAUL 42 COUNTRIES
AND
A BEAR METAL HAMMER TO RING THE GROUND...
LIKE THE HAMMER AN GAVEL THE OPENS THE STOCK MARKET EACH DAY
TO LEAVE THE ECONOMY BARE ...
WERE ABOUT TO GO THRU MUCH
HOLD ON TO GOD AND DONT LET HIM
FADE FROM YOU
HE WILL ARC YOU THRU IT LIKE BEING UNDER
THE WINGS OF THE EAGLE
✌MUCH GRACE AN PEACE AND FORBEARANCE
TO ALL YOUS
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