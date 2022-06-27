ANONYMOUS WARNING ! YOUR SAND TURNS BACK TO DUST IT DOES

VIDEO ORIGINALLY AIRED

OVER ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL

NOVEMBER 30, 2020





AT THE TIME I DIDNT UNDERSTAND THE MEANING OF IT

I WAS JUST DOING AS DAD TOLD ME

FOLLOWING IN FAITH PUTTING THAT FAITH TO WORK





THEN LESS THAN 3 MONTHS LATER THE NUCLEAR AGREEMENT EXPIRED AN FELL APART





AND EXACTLY A YEAR LATER WHEN HE HAD ME FOLLOW MY FAITH AGAIN I UNDERSTAND THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS VIDEO





A BARE METAL MASK HE SAID BACKDROPED BY TREES HE INSTRUCTED.. .

TO CALL A BEAR OUTA THE WOODS TO MAUL 42 COUNTRIES

AND

A BEAR METAL HAMMER TO RING THE GROUND...

LIKE THE HAMMER AN GAVEL THE OPENS THE STOCK MARKET EACH DAY

TO LEAVE THE ECONOMY BARE ...





WERE ABOUT TO GO THRU MUCH

HOLD ON TO GOD AND DONT LET HIM

FADE FROM YOU

HE WILL ARC YOU THRU IT LIKE BEING UNDER

THE WINGS OF THE EAGLE





✌MUCH GRACE AN PEACE AND FORBEARANCE

TO ALL YOUS















