Sam Bailey, October 18, 2022
Toxicology vs Virology - Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud
F. William Engdahl is an award-winning geopolitical analyst, strategic risk consultant, author, professor and lecturer. In July 2022, he published a brilliant essay titled “Toxicology vs Virology” that exposed the Rockefeller Institute’s role in creating virology. Using Polio as an example, it outlines how fictional “viruses” are used to advance medical tyranny.
He revealed:
Flexner’s fraudulent experiments
The corruption of the American Medical Association
How the Rockefellers controlled the Polio narrative
The real causes of Poliomyelitis
How it relates to COVID-19 and current globalist agendas.
References:
F. William Engdahl Website
Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud By F. William Engdahl, 12 July 2022
Simon Flexner (1909). THE NATURE OF THE VIRUS OF EPIDEMIC POLIOMYELITIS. Journal of the American Medical Association, LIII(25), 2095–
Flexner, Simon (1909). The Transmission of Acute Poliomyelitis to Monkeys. JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, 250(6), 805–.
Riley, Robert W. (1983). A Century of Editors. JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, 250(2), 230–.
Time Magazine – DDT
