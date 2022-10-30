Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Toxicology vs Virology - Rockefeller Institute and the criminal polio fraud
85 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published 24 days ago |

Sam Bailey, October 18, 2022


Toxicology vs Virology - Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud


F. William Engdahl is an award-winning geopolitical analyst, strategic risk consultant, author, professor and lecturer. In July 2022, he published a brilliant essay titled “Toxicology vs Virology” that exposed the Rockefeller Institute’s role in creating virology. Using Polio as an example, it outlines how fictional “viruses” are used to advance medical tyranny.


He revealed:


    Flexner’s fraudulent experiments

    The corruption of the American Medical Association

    How the Rockefellers controlled the Polio narrative

    The real causes of Poliomyelitis

    How it relates to COVID-19 and current globalist agendas.


References:


    F. William Engdahl Website

    Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud By F. William Engdahl, 12 July 2022


    Simon Flexner (1909). THE NATURE OF THE VIRUS OF EPIDEMIC POLIOMYELITIS. Journal of the American Medical Association, LIII(25), 2095–


    Flexner, Simon (1909). The Transmission of Acute Poliomyelitis to Monkeys. JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, 250(6), 805–.


    Riley, Robert W. (1983). A Century of Editors. JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, 250(2), 230–.


    Time Magazine – DDT


-


Leave me a tip! 👉

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey


English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Toxicology-Vs-Virology---Rockefeller-Institute-And-The-Criminal-Polio-Fraud.:e


Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3


Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/

Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial


Keywords
fraudpoliosam baileyrockefeller institute

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket