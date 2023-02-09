Rep. Lauren Boebert goes SAVAGE mode on Twitter 1.0 Executives for silencing Americans: "You ARE the Collusion" 🔥

Rep @LaurenBoebert Slams Twitter Execs For Shadow Banning Her Account
Boebert "Did either of you approve the shadow banning of my account"
No
"Yes you did. I found out last night by twitter staff that you did"
"Who the hell do you think you are? … I bet that Putin is sitting in the Kremlin wishing he had as much election interference as you four here today."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1623422715683020800
