Rep. Lauren Boebert goes SAVAGE mode on Twitter 1.0 Executives for silencing Americans: "You ARE the Collusion" 🔥

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Rep @LaurenBoebert Slams Twitter Execs For Shadow Banning Her Account
Boebert "Did either of you approve the shadow banning of my account"
No
"Yes you did. I found out last night by twitter staff that you did"
"Who the hell do you think you are? … I bet that Putin is sitting in the Kremlin wishing he had as much election interference as you four here today."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1623422715683020800