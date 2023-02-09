Create New Account
Rep. Lauren Boebert goes SAVAGE mode on Twitter 1.0 Executives for silencing Americans: "You ARE the Collusion" 🔥
181 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Rep @LaurenBoebert Slams Twitter Execs For Shadow Banning Her Account 

Boebert "Did either of you approve the shadow banning of my account" No "Yes you did. I found out last night by twitter staff that you did"

"Who the hell do you think you are? … I bet that Putin is sitting in the Kremlin wishing he had as much election interference as you four here today." 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1623422715683020800




Keywords
free speechcongressional hearingshadowbannedtwitter files118th congress1a suppression

