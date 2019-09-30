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Boris Expresses Concerns Over 5G & Al at UN ... !!
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32 views • September 30, 2019
Streamed live 30th September 2019
Boris Johnson at the UN September 2019 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOLIH...
5G : Is it SAFE? - Forthcoming events in Hull, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast, Swansea & Cardiff - www.AlternativeView.co.uk
Meanwhile, UK Government Minister, Matt Hancock, calls for MANDATORY VACCINATIONS and threatens risk of exclusion from State Schools for unvaccinated children! :-(
Boris Johnson at the UN September 2019 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOLIH...
5G : Is it SAFE? - Forthcoming events in Hull, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Belfast, Swansea & Cardiff - www.AlternativeView.co.uk
Meanwhile, UK Government Minister, Matt Hancock, calls for MANDATORY VACCINATIONS and threatens risk of exclusion from State Schools for unvaccinated children! :-(
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