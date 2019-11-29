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‘Facts don’t matter’ with #global #warming (MIRRORED)
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87 views • November 29, 2019
‘Facts don’t matter’ with global warming (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/JmtytPiTZAo
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says “the facts don’t matter” when it comes to global warming, proving that the movement is not fulled by a science but by "religion”.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/JmtytPiTZAo
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says “the facts don’t matter” when it comes to global warming, proving that the movement is not fulled by a science but by "religion”.
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