Hantavirus Timed Ahead of World Cup and Midterms?

Three dead. At least eight infected. Passengers already scattered across continents. The hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius began with a Dutch couple birdwatching in Argentina. The husband died April 11th. His wife soon after. By then, scores of passengers had disembarked and spread across the US, Europe, New Zealand.





The Andes strain has a documented capacity for limited human-to-human transmission. Incubation window? One to six weeks. Symptom-only checks failed.





Now add the FIFA World Cup — June 11th. Hundreds of thousands of fans converging on US, Canada, Mexico. Perfect conditions for amplification. Fatality rate for this cluster? Nearly 38%.





For those whose trust in public health fractured during Covid, fresh skepticism surfaces. Proactive testing replaced by post-event tracing. Same scripts. Same reassurances.





The gaps remain. And the playbook is being dusted off again.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.