German media is climaxing over the fact that future Reichführer Merz might send "Taurus" cruise missiles to Ukraine so they can use them for terrorist attacks against the Crimean Bridge.

Financial Times, citing sources:

The European commission is looking for ways of terminating Russian gas contracts without paying fines to Moscow.

The complexity for the commission’s lawyers is that contracts are secret and tend to differ. Using the war in Ukraine to call force majeure may not be legally sufficient, one EU official said.

According to the British Telegraph news outlet, Serbia could be blocked from joining the European Union if its president, Aleksandar Vučić, commits to his intent to travel to Russia next month for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow.

His reply:

Slovak PM Robert Fico Fires Back at Kaja Kallas): "Her Warning is Disrespectful, I Will Attend Moscow's Victory Day Celebrations"

This is what he posted on his social media:

"WARNING AND THREAT BY MS. KALLAS ARE DISRESPECTFUL AND I STRONGLY OBJECT TO THEM.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, is warning EU leaders against participating in the May celebrations of Victory Day in Moscow. She claims that such participation will not be taken lightly.

I will go to Moscow on May 9th. Is Ms. Kallas's warning a form of blackmail or a signal that I will be punished upon my return from Moscow? I don’t know. But I do know that the year is 2025, not 1939.

Ms. Kallas’s warning confirms that we need a discussion within the EU about the essence of democracy. About what happened in Romania and France in connection with presidential elections, about the 'Maidans' organized by the West in Georgia and Serbia, and how the abuse of criminal law against the opposition in Slovakia has been ignored.

Ms. Kallas, I would like to inform you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia – a sovereign country. No one can dictate to me where I can or cannot travel. I will go to Moscow to pay tribute to the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died liberating Slovakia, as well as to the millions of other victims of Nazi terror. Just as I have paid tribute to the victims of the Normandy landings, or those in the Pacific, or as I plan to honor the RAF pilots. And let me remind you that I am one of the few in the EU who consistently speaks about the need for peace in Ukraine and does not support the continuation of this senseless war.

Ms. Kallas’s words are disrespectful and I strongly object to them."

Bulgaria has formally confirmed that it will be joining the new military alliance created by Croatia, Albania and unrecognised Kosovo.