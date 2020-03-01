© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mail Day #20 2019 NASCAR, Prizm, Topps Gallery MLB. Graded too!!!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • March 01, 2020
These are sent me by BITG break site. Not the card(s) I was hoping to see, maybe in the next video. These cards are still fun. I love the narrating of each card for the NASCAR.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.