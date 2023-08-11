A FOLLOW UP ON THE OBESE WOMAN WHO ALMOST KILLED A BABY

I made a video about the obese woman who kept falling down when the baby in her care was in a stroller rolling into oncoming traffic. She was unable to get up to rescue her niece.





I'm disgusted by it because her gluttony and laziness almost got a child killed and yet when I make a comment about that very thing, women attacked me left right and center on social media because I bothered to point out the fact that this woman was fat. The women who are criticizing me for being critical of the fat slob didn't even bring up the fact that the child almost died because of the obesity of that woman.





Ladies, stop thinking with your feelings; it's extremely unbecoming. Logic dictates that if you're going to be in a position to care for children that you need to be physically fit enough to catch them when they run away or to catch the strollers when the wind blows them in a downhill trajectory. The truth is it wasn't the wind, it was the complete ineptitude of the person in the video and I quite frankly am sick of women's emotional reactions to my criticizing the sloth of our society.





