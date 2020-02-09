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"Åklagare: Därför kan vi inte gripa Obama under Sverigebesöket"
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4 views • February 09, 2020
"Den amerikanska presidenten Barack Obama blev inför Sverigebesöket polisanmäld för brott mot mänskligheten. Chefsåklagare Krister Petersson som utreder ärendet säger dock att han är förhindrad att inleda en förundersökning mot USA:s statschef. "Detta mål måste till Internationella brottmålsdomstolen i Haag". Men till den konventionen har USA vägrat att ansluta."
Läs mer här: https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/aklagare-darfor-kan-vi-inte-gripa-obama-under-sverigebesoket/
Läs mer här: https://nyadagbladet.se/inrikes/aklagare-darfor-kan-vi-inte-gripa-obama-under-sverigebesoket/
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