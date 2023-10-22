Create New Account
Hypersonic Missiles Poised To Rain Down
Nothing To See Here
Russia and China are maneuvering their nuclear assets into key positions to mount an offensive. Stealth nuclear subs and hypersonic missiles capable of total annihilation are now pointed squarely at billions of innocents as the globalist psychopaths commit their black mass.

newsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsdeep statewar roomowen shroyerconspiracynew world orderoligarchyswamp

