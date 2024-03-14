Create New Account
This Can Be Stopped
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

If You’re Prepared to Take Flak From The Media

* It’s going to be worse later when you don’t have options.

* All of our easy choices are past us.

* Look at inflation.

* We’re right and they’re wrong.

* It’s not going to get better until we start acting like adults.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3461: Prices Continue To Rise While The Regime Lies (14 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4j8m50-episode-3461-prices-continue-to-rise-while-the-regime-lies.html

