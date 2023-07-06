Evidence of Crimes Against Humanity - Darkfield Blood Microscopy (updated)

In this video, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea shows the evolution of information of nanotechnology and synthetic biology found initially in the C19 vials, then in human blood. I discuss the self-assembly of hydrogel filaments and the key findings of research done with Clifford Carnicom. This video provides actionable evidence of crimes against humanity. For more information, please visit https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/
