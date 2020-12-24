Srila Prabhuapda - Brilliant As The Sun

At the time of death, the subtle mentality which you develop, it is just like the air carries the flavour; similarly that mental idea is being carried by the subtle mind, intelligence, and you are given chance of a particular body by which you can enjoy that mental position.So unfortunately, although it is a great science, throughout the whole world there are so many universities, they are neglecting this science. That is the defect of modern civilization. Transmigration of the soul, it is a great science, but because they cannot tackle this matter, they avoid it. That is a great risk in civilization, that’s all. So the higher intelligence of human beings is especially given to understand this science. But they are neglecting this science. They are busy with eating, sleeping, mating and defending, which is the business of the animals—they are also busy with eating, sleeping, mating and defending.Free book 📚 download