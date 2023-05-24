Russian MoD shares footage of counter terrorism op in Belgorod

The Russian Ministry of Defense has shared footage of Monday’s counter terrorist operation in Belgorod. The region, located on the border with Ukraine, came under attack from a group of Ukrainian nationalists, assisted by Kiev-backed Russian groups. The clips show an aerial assault on enemy positions, as viewed through a thermal camera. Rocket launch systems were also deployed to counter the incursion.

In total, over 70 nationalists were killed, and four armored vehicles were destroyed, along with five pickup trucks, according to the Defense Ministry.

Mirrored - RT

