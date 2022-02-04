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2/3/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: After the launch of Himalaya Pay, the number of visitors to the Himalaya Exchange’s website was three times higher than in the past. Various countries are going to blame the CCP for the COVID vaccine disaster