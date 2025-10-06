Netanyahu has been pushing the U.S. into endless wars for the past three decades, says Jeffrey Sachs

"Netanyahu said that we [Israel] will go to war."

"What he meant was the United States will go to war for [Israel]."

"So Netanyahu has been the great champion of pushing America into endless wars for the last three decades."

"[Netanyahu] was the big cheerleader of the Iraq War [2003-2011], a devastatingly wrong war sold on completely phony pretenses that Netanyahu cheer-led."

"One can even go online and find [Netanyahu's] testimony to Congress in October 2002 about how wonderful this war is going to be and how it's going to lead to a breakout of freedom throughout the Middle East."

"[Netanyahu's] full of it, and he's been full of it for nearly 30 years, but he has had many wars in sight that he has actually dragged the United States into."

"The war in Syria, which goes on and started with Obama in 2011."

"Ordering or assigning the CIA the task to overthrow the Syrian government, was again at Netanyahu's and Israel's behest..."

"The ongoing wars in Lebanon, in Syria, in Iraq."

"The recent so-called 12-day war with Iran, which was a disgrace and a great danger."

"Even the wars in East Africa, in Sudan, in Somalia, & in Libya were pushed by Netanyahu … that we need to overthrow regimes that support opposition to Israel's control over the Palestinians."

The full 1:41 hour interview that Tucker Carlson did with Prof. Jeffrey Sachs on Oct 1, 2025 is posted here:

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1973536686308204651

