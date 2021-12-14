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Tell your MP to vote no to Plan B
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20 views • December 14, 2021
On Tuesday 14 December 2021 UK MPs will vote on the new covid rules in Boris Johnson's plan B. Plan B introduces the most draconian measures yet mandating vaccine passports for large venues, mandating vaccinations for NHS staff and extending the face mask mandate.
This takes us a huge step forward towards a fascist, "papers please," state where we have no rights to bodily autonomy.
We must let our MPs know in no uncertain terms that they will lose their seats at the next election if they do not vote these rules down.
Find your MP by entering your postcode on this site - https://members.parliament.uk/FindYourMP
Then, right, now email or telephone them to register your stance on the matter.
Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528 (brand new channel this week)
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
Our Freedom Tube https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@8d8024eb3
Video links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5vyHS_UUPs
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/11/report-shows-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
This takes us a huge step forward towards a fascist, "papers please," state where we have no rights to bodily autonomy.
We must let our MPs know in no uncertain terms that they will lose their seats at the next election if they do not vote these rules down.
Find your MP by entering your postcode on this site - https://members.parliament.uk/FindYourMP
Then, right, now email or telephone them to register your stance on the matter.
Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee 🚀 🔥 ❤️ https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Visit the website - https://www.tribe528.org/
Join us on Telegram t.me/tribe528 (brand new channel this week)
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tribe528
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lTb470DW9cIV/
Our Freedom Tube https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@8d8024eb3
Video links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5vyHS_UUPs
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/11/report-shows-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
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