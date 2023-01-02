Corn Cob "Honey" Jelly [CC]

This video was done several years ago, but I wanted to share it with our Brighteon friends! In this video I share how to make corn cob jelly, step-by-step, and how to preserve it for long-term shelf life! Enjoy!
Visit our blog: https://simplehomeandhearth.com/.
