Corn Cob "Honey" Jelly [CC]
Simple Home and Hearth
This video was done several years ago, but I wanted to share it with our Brighteon friends!  In this video I share how to make corn cob jelly, step-by-step, and how to preserve it for long-term shelf life!  Enjoy!

Visit our blog:  https://simplehomeandhearth.com/. 

