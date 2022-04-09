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The Vatican: Seat Of Antichrist & Abominations Of The Earth
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107 views • April 09, 2022
The Protestant Reformers pointed to Scripture and outed the Papacy as the seat of Antichrist and that it was the one prophesied in Revelation 17 as the Whore of Babylon. Johnny Cirucci joins me in this special episode to give a foundation to why the Vatican is behind some of the greatest evils, including the attacks and murders of Bible believing Christians, in history. You don't want to miss this! In fact, it was so good and we have so much information to cover that Johnny will be coming back on the show in the weeks ahead, Lord willing.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-vatican-seat-of-antichrist-abominations-of-the-earth-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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