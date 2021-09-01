© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters: INTERVIEW WITH DR. DAVID MARTIN ‘PATENTED GENOCIDE’
Follow
2
Share
Report
348 views • September 01, 2021
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
33:34 Self-spreading vaccines-
Humans are not supposed to make spike proteins, we were not encoded to do so.
It is not part of our genom.
Creating a second level pathogen.
The risk of secondary transmission of clinical symptoms has been know and
documented since the early 2000's. It was identified as something to monitor in
clinical trials by Pfizer, but was not done.
33:34 Self-spreading vaccines-
Humans are not supposed to make spike proteins, we were not encoded to do so.
It is not part of our genom.
Creating a second level pathogen.
The risk of secondary transmission of clinical symptoms has been know and
documented since the early 2000's. It was identified as something to monitor in
clinical trials by Pfizer, but was not done.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.