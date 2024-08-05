What is the Healthiest Tea to Drink Daily? | Dr. Steven Gundry

I’m not just sipping any old tea. In fact, I mix together 10 of the very best, polyphenol-rich teas out there.

Polyphenols are powerful antioxidants known to support overall health and wellness, and I make sure my daily brew is packed with them.

This episode is in honor of July 11th—National Polyphenol Day—I’m excited to share a little secret with you: what’s in my tea cup! So what is the healthiest tea to drink daily?





In this episode, I’ll introduce each of these teas in my cup and highlight their unique benefits. From lesser-known teas like white willow bark, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, and bitter melon tea, celebrated for its potential to help regulate blood sugar levels, to popular teas like green tea, I cover it all!





So stay tuned to learn how these polyphenol-packed teas can benefit your health when included in your daily brew.





— Order Dr. Gundry’s latest book “Gut Check” here:



Here You Can Get Steven Gundry MD Some interesting books To Find Now:



