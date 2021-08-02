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I know I know, hold the line fella! You are not alone - I feel for you mate - be strong! No More Tears!
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114 views • August 02, 2021
The more I see people cry, the angrier I become, because the bastards are trying to destroy us. They won't win with me, I will fight!
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