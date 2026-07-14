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WAR ROOM LIVE [FULL] Tuesday 7/14/26 • Oil Prices Go Over $80 per Barrel Following Trump Threats
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OIL PRICES GO OVER $80 PER BARREL FOLLOWING TRUMP THREATS TO TAKE OVER STRAIT OF HORMUZ, AS POTUS TELLS ISRAEL TO REMOVE FORCES FROM SYRIA, LEBANON… PLUS, ICE SUSPENDS CAR STOPS & MORE!

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