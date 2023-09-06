PAT KING - THE CANADIAN POLITICAL PRISONER FUNDRAISER NIGHT ON THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW

We have PAT KING on the Kevin J. Johnston Show for the First Time in almost 2 years. The Communist and cowardly Canadian Government has stolen EVERYTHING from both Kevin J. Johnston and Pat King and now we can talk about it LIVE - Tuesday, September 5 at 9PM Eastern Time - www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.