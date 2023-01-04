Bill Jasper’s Brazilian Blast from the Past

In 1992, TNA Senior Editor William Jasper covered the original “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 30 years later, Mr. Jasper reminisces about the event with TNA Executive Senior Editor Steve Bonta, including never-before-published details of his encounter with then-Senator Al Gore.

Read Bill's article in our special edition here: https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3901/page/254036

