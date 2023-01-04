Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Jasper’s Brazilian Blast from the Past
12 views
channel image
The New American
Published 17 hours ago |

In 1992, TNA Senior Editor William Jasper covered the original “Earth Summit” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 30 years later, Mr. Jasper reminisces about the event with TNA Executive Senior Editor Steve Bonta, including never-before-published details of his encounter with then-Senator Al Gore.

Read Bill's article in our special edition here: https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3901/page/254036

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
climate changeunclimateunited nationscopcop27

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket