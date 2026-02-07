Trump claims Iran ‘wants to make a deal,’ & reiterates that a large U.S. naval armada is heading toward Iran & will be there soon

Trump says talks with Russia-Ukraine and Iran are going well, again claims Iran ‘wants to make a deal,’ and reiterates that a large U.S. naval armada is heading toward Iran and will be there soon.

Iran refused to stop uranium enrichment in negotiations with the US, reports The Wall Street Journal.

At the negotiations held on Friday between high-ranking representatives of the US and Iran, Tehran confirmed its position of refusing to stop enriching nuclear fuel.

However, both sides indicated that they are ready to continue diplomatic contacts aimed at finding a solution that could reduce the risk of military escalation from Washington.

As reported by Iranian state media, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the American side that Iran does not intend to either stop uranium enrichment or move relevant facilities outside the country. Thus, Tehran rejected one of the key US demands.

The U.S. has once again issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to leave Iran immediately.

President Trump has signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on any country "doing business" with Iran.

The order targets all imports from Iran's trading partners, including China, India, Turkey, UAE, Brazil, and Russia.

The White House has not clarified what qualifies as "doing business" with Iran or how the policy will be enforced.

Iran will attack US bases in the Persian Gulf region in the event of an attack, said Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi.

He added that Tehran does not intend to discuss its missile program either now or in the future. He also ruled out the export of enriched uranium from the country.

Lutnick in Epstein files:

Epstein files show Lutnick and Epstein maintained business ties longer than acknowledged

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said he had only “limited interactions” with Jeffrey Epstein, but newly released documents indicate the two were in business together as recently as 2012 and remained in contact for years afterward.

The so-called Epstein files include a contract dated Dec. 28, 2012, showing Lutnick and Epstein signed through separate limited liability companies to acquire stakes in an advertising technology firm called Adfin. Epstein signed on behalf of his Southern Trust Company, while Lutnick signed for an entity called CVAFH I. Their signatures appear on neighboring pages of the agreement, alongside seven other shareholders.

Lutnick, the longtime Cantor Fitzgerald executive, previously told the New York Post that he and his wife cut ties with Epstein in 2005 after visiting Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, calling him a “disgusting person.” However, emails show Lutnick and Epstein continued communicating. In 2011, they arranged calls and discussed meeting for drinks.

The following year, Lutnick and his family planned a possible visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St. James. Epstein hosted Lutnick for lunch on Dec. 24, 2012, and his assistant later wrote that it was “nice seeing you.” The Adfin deal was signed just four days later.

A source close to Lutnick told CBS News that Cantor Fitzgerald was only a small minority investor in Adfin, and claimed Lutnick may not have known who the other investors were.

Correspondence related to the company continued into at least 2014. The files also point to other longstanding connections: Lutnick once lived next door to Epstein in Manhattan after purchasing a townhouse that had previously been linked to Epstein.

A Commerce Department spokesperson dismissed the reporting as an attempt by “legacy media” to distract from the administration’s achievements, insisting Lutnick has never been accused of wrongdoing and interacted with Epstein only in the presence of his wife.

The revelations place Lutnick among a wider network of prominent figures now facing renewed scrutiny over ties to Epstein following the release of the Justice Department documents.







