X22 Report Ep 3195a -The Feed Back Loop Will Bring The System Down, The Crisis Will Destroy The [CB]

X22 Report Financial News Ep 3195a - Oct. 24, 2023
The Feed Back Loop Will Bring The System Down, The Crisis Will Destroy The [CB]
The feed back look is going to come back and haunt the [CB], everything they are doing will destroy them in the end. Biden is feeling the heat, the UAW workers walked off the job. Foreclosures are up and people do not have disposable income. As people cut back the crisis will bring it all down.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.