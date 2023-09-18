🌍 Microplastics: World Travelers! 🌊

🎙️ Podcast Link: https://bit.ly/45laoI5
🔍 Ever wondered where tiny microplastics end up? Prepare to be amazed! Recent research shows these little particles are incredibly mobile in the environment.
❄️ From Antarctica to remote mountaintops, microplastics have been found in the most unexpected places. How? Through atmospheric transport!
🌬️ Once in the air, they're like jet-setting globetrotters, hitching rides on winds, covering unimaginable distances.
🎧 Listen to our podcast featuring Moritz Lehmann from University of Bayreuth.
🌏 Discover the astonishing journey of microplastics! Link in bio/Description above. 🎙️
Plastics on the move - it's a mind-blowing adventure! 🤯
