White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1904 - Dana Ireland - DNA expert criticizes not arresting Lauro

Dana, who was visiting from Virginia, was riding her bicycle, when Lauro struck her with his vehicle. He then kidnapped her, taking her to another location, where he raped and beat her, before leaving her to die. She was found clinging to life, but died several hours later on Christmas Day, 1991. Lauro was connected to the crime over 30 years later when his DNA was matched to semen found on Dana’s body and clothes, along with sweat and skin found on a t-shirt left at the scene. Lauro committed suicide 7-23-2024 after police visited to collect a DNA swab from him to verify the match.