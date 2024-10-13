BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IEEE~ Your body as the transmission medium/antenna
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 6 months ago

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transmission_medium

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molecular_communication

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

https://info.publicintelligence.net/DoD-GIG2-CONOPS.pdf

https://www.alssa.mil/mttps/killbox/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/computer-science/body-communication

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARhTkC-ID40

CICC 2020: Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication IC for Secure Authentication and Bio-medical

xenobots

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/team-builds-first-living-robots-that-can-reproduce/

anthrobots

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Genetically_Engineered_Machine

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19092-2/figures/2

biosignal

human activity recognition radar

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare

60 years of electronic warfare

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7345599/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/A-WBAN-based-relaying-virtual-backbone_fig4_308850533

magnetic human body communication

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/A-Sub-10-pJ-bit-5-Mb-s-Magnetic-Human-Body-Park-Mercier/ba2d35ab2e3aee58e935f0fb0623dcbc70d2b0b8/figure/0

https://www.bitchute.com/video/A2rIhxNu8ZZi

HUNGERGAMES: What is Coming Next - Celeste Solum

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig6

https://www.embedded.com/the-challenge-of-designing-in-body-communications/

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-019-0045-y

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

cyberbiosecurity

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cognitive_city

bioelectricity

Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS)

https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/make-human-antenna/story?id=13600329

visible light communication

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy