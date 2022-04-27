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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: The COVID vaccines have caused the number of cancer cases to soar in Beijing, Changchun, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, and even in Europe and America. The biggest challenge faced by humanity is the COVID vaccine disaster. The citizens of the New Federal State of China will be grateful for not getting the COVID jabs for the rest of their lives