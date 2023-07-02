'JUST NOT RIGHT': Maryland parents sound off on school system over LGBTQ+ curriculum

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Montgomery, Md. parent Shaykh El Hadji Sall discusses the school district facing protests from parents of various faith backgrounds over banning the option to opt out of LGBTQ+ curriculum. #foxnews
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