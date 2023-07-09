VEN A LIBERTALIA

Libertalia es una visión futurista de comunidades autosuficientes, ecológicamente conscientes y flotantes en el océano. Estas estructuras habitables son diseñadas para ser plataformas flotantes que brindan una forma de vida alternativa lejos del alcance de los problemas que afectan a las comunidades en tierra firme, como la urbanización descontrolada, la contaminación del aire y del agua, y la falta de recursos naturales
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.