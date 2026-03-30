Date: Mar. 30, 2026. Lesson 61-2026. Title: Gaining by Oppression, Losing in the End

Proverbs 22:16 delivers a clear warning about unjust gain and misplaced favor. Those who oppress the poor to increase their own wealth, or give to the rich in hopes of advantage, ultimately move toward loss rather than gain. What appears profitable in the moment is overturned by God’s justice. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how exploitation and partiality corrupt the heart, why God defends the vulnerable, and how true increase is found not in manipulation, but in righteousness and integrity.

Lesson 61-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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