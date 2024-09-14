About Elon Musk teaming up with CureVac to produce COVID shots

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Clay Clark: Elon Musk has teamed up with CureVac to produce COVID shots. I just want to get your thoughts on what that means.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: First of all, they said COVID immunization shots, which the two don't go along! No shot will ever be an immunization. Vaccination is not an immunization. It's extermination, and it's sterilization, infection by injection because these don't spread unless you inject and the bioweapons detonate. Did you notice it said, "and the technology, with the Tesla technology to track it?” So what is your Leidos machine in the airport that no human being with a brain should walk through? They hit the detonate switch. Leidos is the contractor for the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, Md, since at least 1999, because, I know I led the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms, and Leidos won't give me my retirement of 22 years from the Cancer Institute. It's a contractor, it's a bioweapon. So Elon Musk has worked hand in hand with your National Cancer Institute and your government to take the discoveries of the Intramural Workers, that would be me and people who worked under contract, and Dr. Ruscetti. The taxpayers actually own the patents, as I do, and Dr. Ruscetti does, for SARSCoV2 is an XMRV, we know that, made in 2004: the Moore & All paper, Journal of Virology. It's on our website...





