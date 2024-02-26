Create New Account
Uncontrolled Despotism: Mercy Otis Warren on the Constitution
Tenth Amendment Center
In her widely-read and influential anti-federalist essay, Mercy Otis Warren warned that the Constitution would abandon the principles of the American Revolution and facilitate consolidation of the states under a powerful national government. In other words, it would lead to unlimited centralized power – similar to the system the colonists had fought to leave.


Path to Liberty: February 26, 2024

freedomlibertyconstitutionbill of rightsrevolutionhistorylibertarian10th amendmentmercy otis warrenanti-federalist

